Central America Regional Supply and Market Outlook Update (April 29th, 2022)

KEY MESSAGES

• Irregular rainfall in Nicaragua and Honduras led to production declines during the primera and postrera 2021 seasons. In Guatemala and El Salvador, overall agroclimatic conditions favored white maize and beans production resulting in above average harvests. In January 2022, rainfall distribution supported near to average apante harvest.

• Updated white maize regional production is expected at above average levels; however, aggregated beans harvest will be close to average in MY 2021/22. Aggregated regional white maize production will be above the previous year and five-year average levels, while beans and milled rice will remain stable compared to MY 2020/21 (Figure 1).

• Above average maize surpluses are expected in the region (Figure 6). Beans self suffiency will remain average.

Regional rice deficit will remain stable and will be fulfilled with regional and international imports. However, price volatility, tighter global cereal supply, and logistical constraints will put additional pressure on regional prices.

• In February 2022, wholesale prices are significantly above average throughout the region (Figure 2) and expected to remain high due to rising fuel and transportation costs, inflationary trends (Figure 5), and lower bean supply in Honduras and Nicaragua.

• International prices, inflation trends, and government policies will influence food prices in the upcoming months.

Moreover, rising input costs will affect the performance of 2022 primera harvest and should be closely monitored to assess any negative impacts on crop areas and yields in the upcoming MY 2022/23.