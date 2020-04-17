Central America Regional Supply and Market Outlook April 17, 2020

This Regional Supply and Market Outlook Update summarizes market and price trends in Central America through mid-March 2020, prior to the spread of COVID-19 to the countries covered by FEWS NET’s food security early warning analysis. A brief summary of potential COVIDrelated impacts on Markets and Trade (M&T) activities are highlighted. This analysis will be updated as the current and anticipated impacts of the current pandemic on M&T activities are better understood.

KEY MESSAGES

Preliminary production estimates suggest that, at the regional level, aggregate maize production for MY 2019/20 is expected to be below the previous year and similar to five-year average levels, while dry beans and milled rice will be similar to 2018/2019 and slightly above average (Figure 1). El Niño conditions affected production in the mainly subsistence-producing Dry corridor during the 2019 Primera season. This resulted in average in El Salvador, slightly below average white maize production in Guatemala, but significantly below average in Nicaragua and Honduras.

Considering domestic requirements, the region is expected to have below average maize surpluses, average bean surpluses, and an above average rice deficit. Imports from well supplied regional and international markets (Annex 4) are expected to help fill domestic supply gaps. Maize and rice prices are expected to remain average to above average, while bean prices are expected to remain average to below average (Figure 2) through the end of MY 2019/20. COVID-19 related market impacts will be limited if government measures support market availability and discourage speculation.