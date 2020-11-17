Central America - Hurricane IOTA update (GDACS, NOAA, Government of Nicaragua, COPECO Honduras, SINAPRED, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 November 2020)

Hurricane IOTA made landfall over north-eastern Nicaragua in the early morning of 17 November, with maximum sustained wind of 210 km/h (Category 4).

According to media reports, strong wind and heavy rainfall have damaged several buildings across Puerto Cabezas, which had been recently heavily affected by the passage of Hurricane ETA. In Nicaragua, more than 70,000 inhabitants have been evacuated to 1,299 shelters and about 19,000 people have been deployed in the emergency activities. In Honduras, about 50,000 people have been evacuated nationwide.

IOTA is expected to weaken as it moves farther inland across northern Nicaragua and will reach south-western Honduras in the early morning of 18 November as a Tropical Storm.

Heavy rainfall is forecast over Honduras, northern Nicaragua, south-east Guatemala, and southern Belize on 17-19 November.