Central America: Hurricane Eta - Emergency appeal n° MDR43007

This Emergency Appeal seeks 20 million Swiss francs to enable the IFRC to support the Honduran, Nicaraguan and Guatemalan Red Cross to deliver assistance and support early recovery of the people affected by the Hurricane Eta for 24 months, with a focus on the following areas of focus and strategies for implementation: Shelter; Livelihood and basic needs; Health (including Mental Health and Psychological Support); Water, sanitation and hygiene; Protection, Gender and Inclusion; Migration; Strengthening the National Society, Ensuring effective international disaster management, Influencing others as leading strategic partner and Ensuring a strong IFRC. In addition, the Belize Red Cross, Costa Rican Red Cross and Panamanian Red Cross are developing Emergency Plans of Action (EPoA) to request DREF funds. The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at this time of the evolving emergency and will be adjusted based on further developments and more detailed assessments. Emergency Response Units and Rapid Response Personnel has been requested by Honduras Red Cross. Click here for the funding requirements and contact information.

The disaster and the Red Cross Red Crescent response to date

31 October 2020: Hurricane Eta originated as a tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea.

3 November 2020: Eta intensified into a major hurricane reaching Category 4 strength and made landfall south of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua.

4 November 2020: Eta weakened to a Tropical Storm as it moved slowly westward Nicaragua towards Honduras. IFRC launched a DREF Operation (MDRNI020) to support Nicaraguan Red Cross in the amount of 439,928 Swiss francs to assist 2,000 families (10,000 people).

5 November 2020: Eta moved towards Guatemala and the Honduran government requested international assistance.1 The Guatemalan government declared a state of emergency in the departments of Petén, Quiché, Alta Verapaz, Izabal, Chiquimula, Zacapa, Jutiapa, El Progreso, and Santa Rosa.

6 November 2020: Tropical depression Eta re-entered the Caribbean Sea and is expected to pass over Cuba.

08 November 2020: IFRC issues an Emergency Appeal for 20 million Swiss francs to assist 15,000 families (75,000 people) to support the Guatemalan, Honduran and Nicaraguan Red Cross.