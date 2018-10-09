Central America - Heavy rains and floods (DG ECHO, NOAA, IFRC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 October 2018)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 09 Oct 2018 — View Original
- Fifteen deaths were registered and three people are missing following heavy rain in Central America (6 in Honduras, 5 in Nicaragua, 3 in El Salvador and 1 in Costa Rica).
- Alerts remain in place in Honduras (Red Alert in three departments), Costa Rica (Red Alert in Puntarenas and Yellow Alert affected cantons of Nicoya Peninsula), Nicaragua (Yellow Alert at national level), El Salvador (Yellow Alert in 31 municipalities), and Guatemala (Yellow national institutional alert).
- In Honduras, 7 013 people have been affected, 3 019 people evacuated and 2 746 people are in shelters. In Nicaragua, 24 000 people are affected and 3 267 people in shelters. In Costa Rica, 125 190 people affected and 2 793 people in 28 shelters. National authorities are responding to the situation in their respective countries. Honduras is one of the most affected countries by the heavy rains. Soil saturation may trigger landslides across the country.
- Classes are suspended in Honduras on 9 October in the departments of Choluteca, Francisco Morazán and Valle. In El Salvador, classes are suspended for the next 48 hours in all the country. More rain is expected in the next 24 hours mainly in Honduras and El Salvador.