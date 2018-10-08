Central America - Heavy rains and floods (DG ECHO, NOAA, IFRC, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 October 2018)

Heavy rain from two low pressure systems along Central America and the Caribbean affected Central American countries over the weekend, resulting in flash floods and mudslides across western Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and the coast of Guatemala.

11 people have been confirmed killed and two are missing (4 in Nicaragua, 4 in Honduras, 2 in El Salvador and 1 in Costa Rica). In Honduras, 7 013 people have been affected, 3 019 people have been evacuated and 2 746 people are housed in temporary shelters. In Nicaragua, 13 000 people are affected and 2 880 are in shelters, while in Costa Rica, 125 190 people are affected and 2 793 people are located in 28 shelters.

Alerts are still in effect in Central America due to ongoing precipitation up to 300-400 mm: Honduras (Red Alert in 3 departments), Costa Rica (Red Alert in 3 districts of Puntarenas), Nicaragua (Yellow Alert at national level), El Salvador (Yellow Alert in 31 municipalities), Guatemala (Yellow national institutional alert).