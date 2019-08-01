01 Aug 2019

Central America - Dengue outbreak (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 01 Aug 2019

Central America is experiencing an outbreak of dengue fever since April 2019, with approximately 10,000 suspected cases reported across the region so far.

The highest number is reported in Nicaragua with 49,929 suspected cases (of which 1,862 are laboratory-confirmed) and in Honduras with 34,840 cases (of which 58 are laboratory-confirmed deaths).

As of 8 July 2019, DG ECHO has been strengthening ongoing actions for the prevention and treatment of the fever through a contribution to a Disaster Relief and Emergency Fund (DREF) in Honduras. It is actively monitoring the situation and assessing national capacities to respond to the outbreak across the region.

