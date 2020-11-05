Nicaragua + 4 more
Central America, The Caribbean - Tropical Cyclone ETA (DG ECHO, GDACS, NOAA, UN OCHA, Reliefweb, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 November 2020)
- On 4 November, Hurricane ETA degraded to Tropical Storm, continued inland over northern Nicaragua entering Honduras. On 5 November, its center was located approximately 100 km east of Tegucigalpa (the capital of Honduras). The President has declared National Emergency.
- UN OCHA reports, as of 5 November, 2 fatalities and around 30,000 displaced people across Nicaragua. Assessments are ongoing, but initial data received at field level indicates a critical situation, especially in the northern east coast.
- In Honduras, one fatalities, more than 2,500 displaced people and 3,480 affected people were also reported. UN OCHA also refers to 27,770 affected people in Guatemala, 1,000 in Panama, and around 500 displaced people across Costa Rica.
- ETA is forecast to continue inland over central Honduras on 5 November as a Tropical Depression. After that, it is expected to move north-east over the Caribbean Sea on 6-8 November and could approach central Cuba in the afternoon (UTC) of 8 November as a Tropical Storm. On 5-9 November, heavy rainfall, strong wind and storm surge are forecast over the region.