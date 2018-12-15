Carter Center Urges President Ortega to End Repression of Civil Society Organizations and the Media

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ATLANTA — The Carter Center is deeply concerned about the Nicaraguan government’s recent assault and continued repression of civil society organizations and the media.

The National Assembly arbitrarily revoked the legal status of numerous civil society organizations and nonprofit groups that have historically worked to uphold democracy and human rights in the country. The government’s violent raids on the offices of newspapers and media outlets silence those who denounce the grave situation in the country.

Nicaragua has signed the Inter-American Democratic Charter, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the Inter-American Convention of Human Rights, which contain obligations to allow freedom of expression and assembly. However, the government’s recent actions intimidate and criminalize individuals who are legitimately defending their rights, without respect for due process of law.

We make a fervent appeal to the government to correct these actions and restore citizens’ rights to articulate their opposing views without fear of persecution.

