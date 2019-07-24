ACAPS Briefing Note: Dry spell in northern Nicaragua (24 July 2019)
An El Niño phenomenon, although weak, has developed since February affecting several Central American countries, in particular Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua, known as the Dry Corridor. Below-average rainfall since mid-June in northern Nicaragua is decreasing water availability and will likely result in a poor Primera harvest in August. Abnormally dry conditions are decreasing livelihood opportunities and will drive food insecurity. The most affected areas in northern Nicaragua are projected to experience Stressed (IPC-2) food security outcomes until January 2020. The most vulnerable households are likely to face Crisis (IPC-3) outcomes and are likely to resort to negative coping strategies, including reduced food consumption and sale of productive assets. Needs are likely to include food assistance, livelihood support and WASH.