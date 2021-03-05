New Zealand + 3 more
New Zealand and Pacific island countries – Earthquake (DG ECHO partners, NEMA NZ, PTWC, GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 March 2021)
Two earthquakes of 7.4 M and 8.1 M at a depth of 56 km and 19 km occurred offshore in the South Pacific Ocean very close to the northern Kermadec Islands (New Zealand) on 4 March. The epicentre of the 8.1 M earthquake was located approximately 80 km south-east of Raoul Island (northernmost of Kermadec Islands).
A series of aftershocks of magnitude up to 6.2 M have been reported in the area.
According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) of New Zealand, a tsunami warning has been issued and tsunami waves have been recorded.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) maintain a tsunami threat forecast and tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 metre above the astronomical tide level. GDACS issued an orange alert, as close to the epicentre, waves up to 2.4 metres have been estimated.
New Zealand and Fiji lifted their tsunami warnings. In Samoa, all government agencies and businesses in town have been evacuated to higher grounds. In Vanuatu, Port Vila, damages to few boats along the coast, and injuried or missing people have been reported.