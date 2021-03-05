New Zealand and Pacific island countries – Earthquake (DG ECHO partners, NEMA NZ, PTWC, GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 March 2021)

Two earthquakes of 7.4 M and 8.1 M at a depth of 56 km and 19 km occurred offshore in the South Pacific Ocean very close to the northern Kermadec Islands (New Zealand) on 4 March. The epicentre of the 8.1 M earthquake was located approximately 80 km south-east of Raoul Island (northernmost of Kermadec Islands).

A series of aftershocks of magnitude up to 6.2 M have been reported in the area.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) of New Zealand, a tsunami warning has been issued and tsunami waves have been recorded.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) maintain a tsunami threat forecast and tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 metre above the astronomical tide level. GDACS issued an orange alert, as close to the epicentre, waves up to 2.4 metres have been estimated.