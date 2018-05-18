18 May 2018

Climate Change assistance for Pacific

Report
from Government of New Zealand
Published on 18 May 2018 View Original

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today announced the government has agreed to a long term approach to assist Pacific Island states in meeting the challenges of climate change.

“We cannot ignore the risks faced by our Pacific Island neighbours who are uniquely vulnerable to the impacts of climate change,” said Mr Peters.

“Cabinet has agreed to a long term strategy to assist the region. Development assistance will focus on practical projects for climate change adaption, mitigation, and ways to avert climate displacement of people.”

“Underpinning the approach are the wishes of Pacific Leaders who have told us that their people want to live in their own countries for as long as possible, and retain social and cultural identity.”

“Supporting pacific peoples’ desire to remain in their own countries translates into prioritising regional and country-level-initiatives that build resilience and adaption to climate change. This includes building better infrastructure and developing disaster preparedness,” said Mr Peters.

As well, New Zealand will champion the progressive development of international law to protect Pacific Island coastal state rights in the face of sea-level rises.

“We believe the Pacific can be a world leader in responding to this challenging global issue, and the approach agreed by Cabinet will put New Zealand at the forefront of supporting that effort,” Mr Peters said.

The related Cabinet papers can be found here: https://www.mfat.govt.nz/en/countries-and-regions/pacific/

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.