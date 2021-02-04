Papua New Guinea, New Caledonia and Vanuatu – Floods and landslide caused by Tropical Cyclone LUCAS (DG ECHO, DG ECHO partners, Government) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 February 2021)

In Papua New Guinea, flash floods caused by Tropical Cyclone LUCAS affecting at least 55 houses and over 500 people in the National Capital District. Two deaths were reported. The provincial disaster authority of the Central Province has received reports about some damage caused by flash floods, the authority is currently conducting assessment.

In New Caledonia, Tropical Cyclone LUCAS brought heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge. Flash flood is expected in low-lying areas and areas close to river banks. According to media reports, Mont-Dore commune (South Province) has been severely affected, with many houses flooded and several roads impassable. In Grande Terre, several families have been evacuated and more than 10,000 customers experienced power outages, hindering telecommunications. Moderate rainfall is forecast over the South Province and most of Loyalty Islands on 4-5 February.