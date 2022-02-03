New Caledonia (France) + 1 more
New Caledonia, Vanuatu - Tropical Storm NINE (GDACS, JTWC, MeteoFrance New Caledonia, VMGD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 February 2022)
- A new tropical depression has formed over the Coral Sea and is moving south-eastwards. On 3 February at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located about 630 km north-west of Belep Islands (north New Caledonia), and about 880 km west-north-west of Sanma Province (Vanuatu), with maximum sustained winds of 28 km/h.
- NINE is forecast to intensify, as it moves south-eastwards. On 4-5 February, it is expected to pass between Loyalty Islands (New Caledonia) and Tafea Province (southern Vanuatu), with maximum sustained winds up to 65 km/h (tropical storm).
- On 3-5 February, heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected for the northern, the eastern coast of New Caledonia and the Loyalty Islands