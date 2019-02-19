New Caledonia, Vanuatu, Australia - Tropical Cyclone OMA (GDACS, JTWC, Meteo France Nouvelle-Calédonie, COGIC, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 19 February 2019)

On 19 February Tropical Cyclone OMA's centre was located approximately 140 km west of Belep Island (northern New Caledonia), with maximum sustained winds of 139 km/h. Heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are affecting the northern islands of New Caledonia. One person was injured in Pouébo Town and 3 000 houses are without electricity on the Belep Islands and northern Grand Terre Island.

Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to continue south-west towards eastern Australia, strengthening. Heavy rains, strong winds and storm surge could continue to affect northern New Caledonia. A level two cyclone alert remains in effect for the northern Grande Terre Island and Belep Islands. The rest of New Caledonia remains under cyclone pre-alert.