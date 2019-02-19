19 Feb 2019

New Caledonia, Vanuatu, Australia - Tropical Cyclone OMA (GDACS, JTWC, Meteo France Nouvelle-Calédonie, COGIC, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 19 February 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 19 Feb 2019 View Original

On 19 February Tropical Cyclone OMA's centre was located approximately 140 km west of Belep Island (northern New Caledonia), with maximum sustained winds of 139 km/h. Heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are affecting the northern islands of New Caledonia. One person was injured in Pouébo Town and 3 000 houses are without electricity on the Belep Islands and northern Grand Terre Island.

Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to continue south-west towards eastern Australia, strengthening. Heavy rains, strong winds and storm surge could continue to affect northern New Caledonia. A level two cyclone alert remains in effect for the northern Grande Terre Island and Belep Islands. The rest of New Caledonia remains under cyclone pre-alert.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.