New Caledonia - Tropical Storm FILI, update (GDACS, JTWC, New Caledonia Civil Security Direction, Meteo France New Caledonia, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 April 2022)

Tropical Storm FILI is intensifying, as it moves southwards over the Coral Sea. On 6 April at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located about 130 km west of Pott Island (Belep Islands, northern New Caledonia), with maximum sustained winds of 83 km/h. Heavy rainfall, strong winds and high waves have been reported across New Caledonia, especially in the northern areas. Six municipalities in northern New Caledonia, including Belep, are under Alert 2, as the population must remain confined at home, while all professional, educational and commercial activities are interrupted. On 6-7 April, FILI is forecast to continue south over the Coral Sea, passing west of New Caledonia, with maximum sustained winds up to 95-110 km/h. Alert 2 will remain in effect for the northern areas of New Caledonia, while a Tropical Cyclone pre-alert is maintained over the rest of the country. Heavy to very heavy rainfall, strong winds and high waves are forecast on 6-7 April over New Caledonia.