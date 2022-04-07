New Caledonia - Tropical Storm FILI, update (GDACS, JTWC, New Caledonia Civil Security Direction, Meteo France-New Caledonia, media) (ECHO daily Flash of 7 April 2022)

Tropical Storm FILI is moving southwards over the Coral Sea, and on 7 April at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located about 215 km west of Noumea City (south-western coast of Grande Terre, southern New Caledonia), with maximum sustained winds of 93 km/h.

Heavy rainfall, strong winds and high waves have been reported across New Caledonia. Meteo France-New Caledonia recorded 400 mm of rainfall in Ouegoa Commune (northern New Caledonia).

According to media reports, several roads have been flooded, including the main route which connects north to south Grande Terre, while several electricity networks have been affected, leaving more than 3,000 households without power.