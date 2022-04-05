New Caledonia (France)
New Caledonia - Tropical Storm FILI (GDACS, JTWC, Civil Protection New Caledonia, MeteoFrance New Caledonia, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 April 2022)
- The newly formed Tropical Storm FILI is moving southwards over the Coral Sea, and on 5 April at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located about 380 km north-west of Belep Islands (northern New Caledonia), with maximum sustained winds of 83 km/h.
- In New Caledonia, heavy rainfall has been reported across Belep and Grande Terre, leading to the suspension of several transportation services, as a number of roads are impassable. Media report that emergency accommodation centres have opened in Belep.
- On 5-6 April, FILI is expected to strengthen, moving south over the Coral Sea and passing west of New Caledonia, as a Tropical Storm
- A Tropical Cyclone Level 1 alert is in effect for Belep Islands. On 5-6 April, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over most of New Caledonia, particularly for Belep Islands.