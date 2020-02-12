12 Feb 2020

New Caledonia - Tropical Cyclone UESI update (GDACS, JTWC, MeteoFrance New Caledonia, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 February 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 12 Feb 2020 View Original

  • After the passage of Tropical Cyclone UESI in the Coral Sea over 7-12 February, damage has been reported on the northern islands of New Caledonia.

  • UESI passed off the coast of north-west New Caledonia, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. According to media reports, 16 people were evacuated to shelters on Belep and flood waters have damaged roads, leaving communities isolated. Power outages were reported in parts of the north of the main island Grande Terre.

  • In February 2019, Tropical Cyclone OMA caused serious damage to agriculture in the same area.

  • Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast over Balep and Grande Terre Islands on 12-13 February.

