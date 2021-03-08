New Caledonia (France)
New Caledonia - Tropical Cyclone NIRAN update (GDACS, Meteo NC, FranceInfo NC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 March 2021)
- On 5-6 March, the passage of Tropical Cyclone NIRAN over the Coral Sea, along the western coast of New Caledonia resulted in casualties.
- As reported by media, one person was injured and up to 400 people were sheltered to accommodation centres in Nouméa (south-western Grande Terre). Several buildings, including one school, were damaged across Grande Terre and Loyalty Islands. About 39,000 houses experienced power outages and water shortage was reported in Marè Municipality (Loyalty Islands).
- Light to moderate rain is forecast over Loyalty Islands on 8-9 March.