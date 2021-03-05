New Caledonia (France)
New Caledonia - Tropical Cyclone NIRAN update (Civil Security New Caledonia, GDACS, MeteoFrance Nouvelle Caledonie, media, JTWC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 March 2021)
Tropical Cyclone NIRAN is moving south-est over the Coral Sea, towards New Caledonia. On 5 March at 0.00, its centre was located approximately 980 km north-west of the Belep Islands (New Caledonia), with maximum sustained wind of 204 km/h.
NIRAN is expected to pass along the western coast of western New Caledonia on 6 March, with maximum sustained winds up to 200-210 km/h.
Heavy rain, strong wind and high waves could affect especially western New Caledonia from the late evening of 5 March. A Level 2 Cyclone Alert has been issued for the whole New Caledonia, starting the evening of 5 March.