New Caledonia (France)

New Caledonia - Tropical Cyclone NIRAN update (Civil Security New Caledonia, GDACS, MeteoFrance Nouvelle Caledonie, media, JTWC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 March 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • Tropical Cyclone NIRAN is moving south-est over the Coral Sea, towards New Caledonia. On 5 March at 0.00, its centre was located approximately 980 km north-west of the Belep Islands (New Caledonia), with maximum sustained wind of 204 km/h.

  • NIRAN is expected to pass along the western coast of western New Caledonia on 6 March, with maximum sustained winds up to 200-210 km/h.

  • Heavy rain, strong wind and high waves could affect especially western New Caledonia from the late evening of 5 March. A Level 2 Cyclone Alert has been issued for the whole New Caledonia, starting the evening of 5 March.

Related Content