New Caledonia - Tropical Cyclone NIRAN update (Civil Security New Caledonia, GDACS, MeteoFrance Nouvelle Caledonie, media, JTWC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 March 2021)

Tropical Cyclone NIRAN is moving south-est over the Coral Sea, towards New Caledonia. On 5 March at 0.00, its centre was located approximately 980 km north-west of the Belep Islands (New Caledonia), with maximum sustained wind of 204 km/h.

NIRAN is expected to pass along the western coast of western New Caledonia on 6 March, with maximum sustained winds up to 200-210 km/h.