New Caledonia - Tropical Cyclone LUCAS update (GDACS, JTWC, media, Meteo New Caledonia) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 February 2021)

After passing over Loyalty Islands Province (New Caledonia) on 2 February, Tropical Cyclone LUCAS is moving south-west, towards southern Grande Terre island. On 3 February at 0.00 UTC, its center was located about 80 km north-east of Noumea Capital City, with maximum sustained wind of 74 km/h. According to initial media reports, several houses, phone and electricity networks in Loyalty islands have been damaged. LUCAS is expected to pass over the southern tip of Grande Terre in the morning of 3 February, with maximum sustained wind up to 75 km/h and after that, it is forecast to dissipate in the Coral Sea. Preparedness measures in Grande Terre have started ahead of Tropical Cyclone LUCAS. A hurricane alert has been issued for municipalities in South Province and heavy rainfall, strong winds and strong waves are forecast for south of Grande Terre.