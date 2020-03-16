New Caledonia (France)
New Caledonia - Tropical Cyclone GRETEL (GDACS, JTWC, MeteoFrance New Caledonia, COGIC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 March 2020)
After the passage of Tropical Cyclone GRETEL off the Caledonian coast on 15-16 March, significant damage has been reported across New Caledonia.
National authorities report one injury in Grande Terre, and main roads and infrastructure damaged across the islands. Schools will remain closed on 16 March and flights cancelled or delayed.
GRETEL is forecast to continue south-east before dissipating on 16 March. Heavy rain will affect most of Grande Terre, Mare and Ouvea islands over the next 24 hours.