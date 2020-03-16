New Caledonia (France)

New Caledonia - Tropical Cyclone GRETEL (GDACS, JTWC, MeteoFrance New Caledonia, COGIC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 March 2020)

  • After the passage of Tropical Cyclone GRETEL off the Caledonian coast on 15-16 March, significant damage has been reported across New Caledonia.

  • National authorities report one injury in Grande Terre, and main roads and infrastructure damaged across the islands. Schools will remain closed on 16 March and flights cancelled or delayed.

  • GRETEL is forecast to continue south-east before dissipating on 16 March. Heavy rain will affect most of Grande Terre, Mare and Ouvea islands over the next 24 hours.

