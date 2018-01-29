29 Jan 2018

New Caledonia, Norfolk Island, New Zealand - Tropical Cyclone FEHI (GDACS, JTWC, Meteo France Nouvelle-Calédonie, Metservice New Zealand, Local media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 January 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 29 Jan 2018 View Original
  • Tropical Cyclone FEHI formed over the Solomon Sea (South-West Pacific Ocean) on 28 January and started moving south-east as a Tropical Storm. On 29 January at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located 120 km north-west from Wala city (New Caledonia) and it had maximum sustained winds of 93 km/h.
  • Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to continue heading south-east toward Norfolk Island. It may pass close or south-west of New Caledonia on 29 January morning UTC, possibly as a Tropical Storm. Heavy rain and strong winds may affect New Caledonia over 29-30 January.
  • Meteo France Nouvelle-Caledonie, as of 29 January, has issued an orange alert for strong winds. According to local media, several roads have been flooded in the worst affected areas of Nea, Boum, Tivoli, Oundkj, Boyen, Neouate and Ouate (New Caledonia). Commercial flights have been cancelled.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.