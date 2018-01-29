New Caledonia, Norfolk Island, New Zealand - Tropical Cyclone FEHI (GDACS, JTWC, Meteo France Nouvelle-Calédonie, Metservice New Zealand, Local media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 January 2018)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 29 Jan 2018 — View Original
- Tropical Cyclone FEHI formed over the Solomon Sea (South-West Pacific Ocean) on 28 January and started moving south-east as a Tropical Storm. On 29 January at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located 120 km north-west from Wala city (New Caledonia) and it had maximum sustained winds of 93 km/h.
- Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to continue heading south-east toward Norfolk Island. It may pass close or south-west of New Caledonia on 29 January morning UTC, possibly as a Tropical Storm. Heavy rain and strong winds may affect New Caledonia over 29-30 January.
- Meteo France Nouvelle-Caledonie, as of 29 January, has issued an orange alert for strong winds. According to local media, several roads have been flooded in the worst affected areas of Nea, Boum, Tivoli, Oundkj, Boyen, Neouate and Ouate (New Caledonia). Commercial flights have been cancelled.