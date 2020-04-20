New Caledonia - Heavy rain (COGIC, MeteoFrance - Nouvelle Caledonie, media) (ECHO Daily Flash 20 April 2020)

On 19-20 April, heavy rain and flooding have been reported across New Caledonia, including Noumea Capital City.

The French Civil Protection (COGIC), reports 2 missing people in Païta Commune (outskirts of Noumea, Grande Terre island). Many districts have experienced power outages, flooding has impacted the road infrastructure, leaving several municipalities isolated.

Orange alerts for heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms have been issued in south-east Grande Terre, Lifou, Mare, and for strong winds in the Isle of Pines. In the next 24 hours, rain is forecast over east Grande Terre, Loyalty Islands, and Lifou.