New Caledonia - Flood (GDACS, Meteo New Caledonia, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 February 2022)

  • Following a release of water from Yaté dam on 12 February in southern Grande Terre (New Caledonia), at least one person died and two others are missing, as reported by media.

  • Recent heavy rainfall affected New Caledonia by the passage of Tropical Cyclone DOVI on 10 February.

  • Yellow warnings for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have been issued in Grande Terre for the eastern coast, from Hienghene to Yaté, and for the south-western coast, from Paita to the Isle of Pines. Moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over most of New Caledonia on 14-15 February.

