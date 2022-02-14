New Caledonia - Flood (GDACS, Meteo New Caledonia, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 February 2022)

Following a release of water from Yaté dam on 12 February in southern Grande Terre (New Caledonia), at least one person died and two others are missing, as reported by media.

Yellow warnings for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have been issued in Grande Terre for the eastern coast, from Hienghene to Yaté, and for the south-western coast, from Paita to the Isle of Pines. Moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over most of New Caledonia on 14-15 February.