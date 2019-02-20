20 Feb 2019

New Caledonia, Australia - Tropical Cyclone OMA update (GDACS, JTWC, Meteo France Nouvelle-Calédonie, COGIC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 February 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
20 Feb 2019

  • On 20 February at 0.00 UTC, Tropical Cyclone OMA's centre was located approximately 380 km west of Kone Town (northern Grand Terre Island, New Caledonia) and 1 050 km north-east of Brisbane City (south-eastern Queensland, Australia), with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h.

  • Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to continue south-west over the Coral Sea, far off New Caledonia and towards eastern Australia, slighty weakening, with maximum sustained winds of 110-120 km/h.

  • As of 20 February a Red Warning is in effect for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over central-northern Grand Terre, an Orange Warning for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over southern Grand Terre and a Yellow Warning for strong winds over New Caledonia.

  • Following the passage of OMA in Vanuatu, more than 1 000 people are sheltering in evacuation centres across Torba and Sanma Provinces.

