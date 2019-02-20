New Caledonia, Australia - Tropical Cyclone OMA update (GDACS, JTWC, Meteo France Nouvelle-Calédonie, COGIC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 February 2019)
On 20 February at 0.00 UTC, Tropical Cyclone OMA's centre was located approximately 380 km west of Kone Town (northern Grand Terre Island, New Caledonia) and 1 050 km north-east of Brisbane City (south-eastern Queensland, Australia), with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h.
Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to continue south-west over the Coral Sea, far off New Caledonia and towards eastern Australia, slighty weakening, with maximum sustained winds of 110-120 km/h.
As of 20 February a Red Warning is in effect for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over central-northern Grand Terre, an Orange Warning for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over southern Grand Terre and a Yellow Warning for strong winds over New Caledonia.
Following the passage of OMA in Vanuatu, more than 1 000 people are sheltering in evacuation centres across Torba and Sanma Provinces.