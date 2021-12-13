France, New Caledonia - Tropical Cyclone RUBY (GDACS, JTWC, Meteo New Caledonia, Waa Wi Luu Municipality, Kaawiipaa Municipality, Betico New Caledonia, Air Caledonia, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 December 2021)

The new tropical cyclone RUBY, formed over the Coral Sea, is moving south-eastwards, towards New Caledonia. On 13 December at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located about 480 km north-west of Belep Islands (North Province, New Caledonia), with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h.

From the early morning (UTC) of 14 December, RUBY is forecast to move close to the eastern coast of Grande Terre, then it is expected to pass over the Loyalty Islands around the midday of 14 December, with maximum sustained winds between 140-150 km/h.

Local authorities have initiated preventive operations ahead of the arrival of RUBY, while flights and maritime transport across the islands in New Caledonia have been cancelled.