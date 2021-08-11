New Caledonia (France)
Epidemiological update COVID-19 n°14 - July 2021 (from week 27 to 30), Consolidated data as at 04 August, 2021
As part of its surveillance and notification duties, the New Caledonian Health and Social Welfare Department (DASS-NC), analyses COVID-19 surveillance data produced by itself and its partner network. This update is based on COVID-19 epidemiological surveillance data as at 01August 2021 (inclusive).
Key points
● No COVID-19 alert currently underway.
● Five new cases detected in border quarantine during the period (from week 27 to 30).
● Vaccination: 61,569 persons have received their second doses of the vaccine in New Caledonia