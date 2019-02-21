21 Feb 2019

Australia, New Caledonia, Vanuatu - Tropical Cyclone OMA - update (GDACS, JTWC, Meteo France Nouvelle-Calédonie, COGIC, BOM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 February 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 21 Feb 2019 View Original
  • After passing the New Caledonia coast on 18-19 February, Tropical Cyclone OMA weakened over the Coral Sea. On 21 February at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 870 km north-east of Brisbane (Australia) and it had maximum sustained winds of 93 km/h.
  • Over the next 48 hours, it is forecast to continue south-west towards southern Queensland, keeping its intensity.
  • As of 21 February morning, several roads were flooded and 650 houses were still without electricity in New Caledonia.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.