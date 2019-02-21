Australia, New Caledonia, Vanuatu - Tropical Cyclone OMA - update (GDACS, JTWC, Meteo France Nouvelle-Calédonie, COGIC, BOM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 February 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 21 Feb 2019 — View Original
- After passing the New Caledonia coast on 18-19 February, Tropical Cyclone OMA weakened over the Coral Sea. On 21 February at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 870 km north-east of Brisbane (Australia) and it had maximum sustained winds of 93 km/h.
- Over the next 48 hours, it is forecast to continue south-west towards southern Queensland, keeping its intensity.
- As of 21 February morning, several roads were flooded and 650 houses were still without electricity in New Caledonia.