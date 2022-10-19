UNHCR The Netherlands Factsheet- September 2022

Arrivals of over 3,000 Afghan evacuees; 77,000 refugees from Ukraine and 23,000 new arrivals in 2022, coupled with lack of social housing and funding have put a heavy strain on reception capacity.

Against the backdrop of more restrictive interpretation of the Refugee Convention,

UNHCR focuses on improving the quality of asylum and strategic judicial engagement to strengthen the protection space.

To support the Government’s response to the reception crisis, UNHCR and the Dutch Council for Refugees, developed a position paper with recommendations.

HIGHLIGHTS

Statelessness

The draft law establishing a statelessness determination procedure (SDP) was adopted on 31 May 2022. UNHCR will be involved in its implementation phase.

Amsterdam Pride

On 6 August, UNHCR participated for the first time in the Canal Parade in Amsterdam with more than 60 refugees and UNHCR’s high profile supporter and dancer Ahmad Joudeh, a former stateless refugee. The theme of the Pride was ‘’My Gender My Pride’’. By participating, UNHCR advocated for the rights of LGBTIQ+ persons all over the world.

Visit Anna Drijver to Poland

An actress Anna Drijver visited UNHCR’s operation in Poland where she met with Ukrainian refugee women and spoke about their situation and needs, including cash assistance and psychological support.

UKRAINE REFUGEE SITUATION RESPONSE

As of 30 September, 76,660 refugees from Ukraine were registered for temporary protection with 66% women and 31% children.

Reception monitoring

UNHCR regularly visits registration centres and shares findings and recommendations with the relevant authorities.

Communicating with communities: UNHCR maintains close contacts with OPORA, a Ukrainian diaspora organisation, which conducts advocacy and research to improve the Ukrainian refugees’ situation in the Netherlands.

Help page: UNHCR has contributed to a help page for Ukrainian refugees and aid workers, an initiative by the Dutch Council for Refugees, the Red Cross Society, and other organizations.

Employment: 35,350 persons were registered as officially employed as of 5 September.

Education, 12,070 children were enrolled in primary education and 7,790 in secondary education.