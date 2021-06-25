Netherlands + 3 more
The Netherlands: Submission to the UN Committee Against Torture 72th session, 8 November-3 December 2021, List of issues prior to reporting
Attachments
Amnesty International submits this document in advance the adoption of the List of Issues Prior to Reporting for the eighth periodic report of the Netherlands by the UN Committee Against Torture (the Committee) in November 2021. The submission highlights Amnesty International’s recent work on the asylum procedure and detention in the Kingdom of the Netherlands (with a focus on the Netherlands and Curaçao), unlawful and excessive police use of force and counterterrorism measures.