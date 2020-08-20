Netherlands Antilles (The Netherlands) + 1 more
Lesser Antilles, The Caribbean - Tropical Cyclone THIRTEEN (GDACS, NOAA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 August 2020)
- Tropical Cyclone THIRTEEN formed over the Atlantic Ocean, moving west-north-west towards the northern Leeward Islands (northern Lesser Antilles). On 20 August at 3.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 1,530 km east-southeast of Barbuda, with maximum sustained wind of 56 km/h (tropical depression).
- THIRTEEN will strengthen as it continues west-northwest, before passing close to the northern Leeward Islands on 21 August, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on 22 August, with maximum sustained winds up to 74 km/h (tropical storm).
- Heavy rain, strong winds, and storm surge are forecast over the northern Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico on 21-23 August. A tropical storm watch has been issued for Saba and Sint Eustatius (northern Leeward Islands).