World Vision Nepal Annual Report 2019

This report highlights the results World Vision International Nepal (WVIN) and its partners have achieved across its health, education, protection, agriculture and economic development, youth development, disaster risk and emergency response programmes, with Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI) mainstreamed. These are the results of partnerships with 30 local partner NGOs; federal, provincial and local governments; civil society; private sector; donors; academia; and inter-faith networks – contributing to reach out some total (direct and indirectly) 562,694 people across 12 districts in seven provinces of Nepal. This includes 38% girls and boys benefitted from WVIN’s programmes.