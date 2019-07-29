29 Jul 2019

World Vision Nepal Annual Report 2018

Report
from World Vision
Published on 26 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.3 MB)

The report highlights the results of World Vision International Nepal (WVIN) and its partners have achieved across its programmes in the areas of health, education, protection, agriculture and economic development, youth economic development, disaster risk management and through the earthquake response activities, with gender equality and social inclusion mainstreamed.

Results include improved education, health and economic status of the most marginalised children and communities; completion of education and health infrastructure to support children’s learning and access to good health; improved awareness and positive changes in behaviour towards protection of children; and the establishment of youth and child clubs to drive these changes in communities.

Overall, in partnership with partner NGOs; federal, provincial and local governments; civil society; the private sector; donors; academia; and inter-faith networks, WVIN reached out to more than 494,000 women, men, girls and boys with long term development programmes across 12 districts in seven provinces across Nepal.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.