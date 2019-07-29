World Vision Nepal Annual Report 2018

The report highlights the results of World Vision International Nepal (WVIN) and its partners have achieved across its programmes in the areas of health, education, protection, agriculture and economic development, youth economic development, disaster risk management and through the earthquake response activities, with gender equality and social inclusion mainstreamed.

Results include improved education, health and economic status of the most marginalised children and communities; completion of education and health infrastructure to support children’s learning and access to good health; improved awareness and positive changes in behaviour towards protection of children; and the establishment of youth and child clubs to drive these changes in communities.

Overall, in partnership with partner NGOs; federal, provincial and local governments; civil society; the private sector; donors; academia; and inter-faith networks, WVIN reached out to more than 494,000 women, men, girls and boys with long term development programmes across 12 districts in seven provinces across Nepal.