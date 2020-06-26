World Vision International Nepal – Nepal COVER Project Sitrep#8 (June 17, 2020)

The country lock-down started on 24 March, 200 have been eased from 15 June, 2020 with limited services. Both domestic and international commercial flights are suspended until 5 July, 2020. (Source: MOHP)

The Government of Nepal (GON) has decided to facilitate the return of Nepalese nationals stranded abroad. As per the decision, 25000 Nepalese will be repatriated on a priority basis in the first phase. (Source: Nepal COVID-19, Cluster Update#11, UN Nepal)

The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on mental health of people, triggering new issues while exacerbating existing ones, say public health experts. During the first 74 days of lockdown, 1,227 people in Nepal have ended their own lives compared to the annual data of 5, 785 last year. (Source: Relief web)

The MOHP has issued a guideline on minimum standards for donor agencies/ partner organizations for COVID-19 logistics support to the MOHP-2020, which highlights on the quality of the medical supplies and the value of supported materials being a minimum of NPR.500,000 (USD 4,099). (Source: WHO SITREP #8, 10 June 2020.)

Considering that many private schools have started on-line sessions, the GON has started classes from 15 June 2020 through Radio and Television for the benefit of all students across the country, (Source: Relief Web)