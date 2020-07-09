World Vision International Nepal – Nepal COVER Project Sitrep #11 (July 8, 2020)

Some of the major highlights of the Nepal COVID-19 Emergency Response (COVER) Project, as of 8 July 2020:

Total 44 events of MOUs with Palikascompleted to support CP cases. So far 130 children with CP concern have been supported with referral to other services like food & hygiene kits and 4 of Sexual Abuse case were provided with medical, transportation and legal aid support.

Total 126 frontline workers including Women and Children service focal person of 13 districts oriented on basic Psycho-social support and communication skills.

Psychosocial counsellors established at 13 districts in partnership with the Center for Mental Health Counseling Services (CMCS) Nepal. Till now, 16 individual cases and 3 Group Counseling have been referred for Psychosocial counselling.

World Vision is airing radio program nationwide named Hamro Ghar Hamro Paathshala (6th episode completed) to contribute to the learning of children during lockdown targeting 104,000 children in working areas.

Material support provided to 44 local level governments to build and operate quarantine centres.

1,997 households supported with Agro-input and livelihood promotion support.

