World Vision International Nepal Factsheet - FY22

World Vision International (WVI) Nepal is a part of the World Vision International global partnership operating in more than 100 countries. WVI started its long-term development programme in Nepal since 2001 to contribute for well-being of children. At present, WVI Nepal has long-term development programmes in Udayapur, Sarlahi, Mahottari, Rautahat, Sindhuli, Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Lamjung, Jumla, Kailali, Achham, Doti, Bajhang and Kanchanpur across six provinces of Nepal.