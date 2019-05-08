08 May 2019

Workshop on Lessons Learned from the 2015 Nepal Quake

Report
from Thai Red Cross
Published on 07 May 2019

Mr. Sawanit Kongsiri, Assistant Secretary General for External Relations, the Thai Red Cross Society, and Ms. Wassika Phueaksomon, Deputy Director, Administration Bureau, participated in the “Movement-Wide Lessons Learned Workshop on the 2015 Nepal Earthquake”, organized by the Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), in Kathmandu, Nepal, on 5 - 7 March 2019. The workshop is aimed at generating learned key lessons relating to the most important achievements and best practices under Movement-Wide Recovery Plan “One Plan”, identifying how key contributions to the operations can be sustained and elevated to the wider NRCs development programming, and serving as input session for future planning and coordination of the Movement programmes in Nepal.

          Earlier on 4 March, 2019, the representatives of the Thai Red Cross Society also inspected the Nepal Red Cross Society’s new Central Blood Transfusion Service (CBTS) Building which is currently under construction to replace the one destroyed by the earthquake in 2015. The construction has been carried out with a budget of USD 4,000,000 donated by the Thai people through the Thai Red Cross Society.

