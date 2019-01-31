31 Jan 2019

Winter takes its toll on earthquake survivors

Report
from The Kathmandu Post
Published on 31 Jan 2019 View Original

- HARIRAM UPRETY, Gorkha

Continuous snowfall over the past one week has made life hard for the survivors of 2015 earthquake in Laprak village of Gorkha district. More than three years have passed since the disaster, and over 500 quake displaced families are still living in shabby shelters fashioned out of corrugated zinc sheets and tarpaulins. “The melting snow on our roofs is causing water to seep inside our huts,” said Tejmaya Gurung.

This year’s winter has been particularly harsh for the earthquake survivors as the region witnessed a record snowfall in 12 years, dumping snow as high as two feet that has buried water pipeline and hindered mobility. “We are boiling snow for water because the pipeline is frozen and buried in snow,” said Unmaya Gurung. Snowfall has also affected the construction work of a settlement that is being built for the earthquake-displaced families at Gupsipakha.

The project, funded by the Non-Resident Nepali Association, is due to be completed in April of this year after the contractor failed to deliver on its previous deadline of October 2018.

Published: 31-01-2019 08:23

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.