Winter aid from IHH to Nepal

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation delivered winter aid packets to families in need living in the Koshi, Madhes and Lumbini regions of Nepal.

As a part of IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation’s winter aid operations, winter aid packets were distributed to 2.250 people living in the Koshi, Madhes and Lumbini regions of Nepal.

During these winter months, IHH that is continuing aid operations all over the world is delivering aid to families living under extremely difficult conditions. The winter packets distributed contained quilts, coats, jumpers and winter clothing.

IHH that is continuing to deliver the contribution of donors in Turkey to aggrieved geographies, will be continuing aid operations in Nepal.

