WHO Nepal COVID-19 Profile 2020: Sudurpaschim

SUMMARY

In Sudurpaschim province, Covid-19 cases started being detected in March. By May, there were 27 cases detected and distributed across 8 out of 9 districts in the province. The number of cases jumped to 2457 in the next month of June affecting all 9 districts. The cases came down the following months with 1417 cases in August and rose in October with 2438 cases. The number of cases took a dip in November with 2041 cases. The total number of cases in the province is 11869.