WHO Nepal COVID-19 Profile 2020: Province 2

SUMMARY

In Province 2, Covid-19 cases started being detected early in April. In the month of April, the province had a total of 12 cases spread across four districts and the number of cases jumped to 617 the next month. Since May, all the districts had been consistently reporting cases and the monthly total reached 3172 in June. There had been sharp ups and downs in the cases detected in the province. There was a slow spread with 1360 cases in the month of July. August witnessed substantive increase in cases and a monthly high of 5904 cases. The monthly cases started to drop from September with 4007 cases and in October, it dropped to 3124. November had only 1869 odd cases.