WHO Nepal COVID-19 Profile 2020: Province 1

In Province 1, Covid-19 cases started being detected early in the epidemic. The case load was 31 as of April affecting 3 districts. The number of cases jumped to 135 the next month affecting 8 districts. By June, 13 of the 14 districts were affected and the monthly total reached 428. This incremental slow spread continued till mid-July. It was only since August that each of the districts consistently reported cases. August also witnessed substantive increase in cases to 2341 from 460 in July. In October, it crossed the 10000 mark to a monthly high of 12305.