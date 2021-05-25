WHO Nepal COVID-19 Profile 2020: Lumbini Province

In Lumbini province, Covid-19 cases started being detected in May. A total of 555 cases were detected from 9 districts in May. The number of cases jumped to 3796 in the next month of June affecting all the 12 districts.

With a decrease in case detection of only 557 cases in July, a second surge in cases was observed from August with 2124 cases which continued unabated till October with 8403 cases that month. The number of cases took a slump in November with 6382 cases. The total number of cases in the province is 25749.