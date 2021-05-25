WHO Nepal COVID-19 Profile 2020: Karnali Province

SUMMARY

In Karnali province, Covid-19 cases started being detected in May. A total of 120 cases were detected in May distributed across the districts of Dailekh, Surkhet, Salyan and Kalikot.

The number of cases jumped to 1463 in the next month of June affecting all the 10 districts. The cases came down the following months with a rise in September with 1017 cases and October with 2095 cases. The number of cases took a slump in November with only 494 cases. The total number of cases in the province is 6105.