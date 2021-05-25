WHO Nepal COVID-19 Profile 2020: Gandaki Province

SUMMARY

Gandaki province detected its first COVID-19 case in Baglung district back in March 2020. The case load was 23 as of May affecting 3 districts. The number of cases jumped to 1005 in the next month of June affecting all the 11 districts. The monthly number of cases decreased during the following months. By September, the monthly case incidence had doubled to 2076. There was a surge in the monthly reported cases to 5533 cases in November. Kaski district reported the highest number of cases in the province with a total of 5310 cases.