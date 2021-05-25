WHO Nepal COVID-19 Profile 2020: Bagmati Province

SUMMARY

Bagmati is the first province in the country to detect a case of Covid-19 in Nepal, back in early January 2020.

The first case developed symptoms on 3 Jan 2020 in China, was in transit and screened at the Tribhuvan International Airport, confirmed on 23 Jan 2020.

February brought in no new cases, March had 2 and April had 4 cases only, all were in the Kathmandu valley. Since May, 12 of the 13 districts, started reporting cases regularly with a monthly total of 38. June and July saw cases in hundreds and all the districts were reporting by then. Cases jumped to 6721 in August, trebled to 21 thousand plus next month, again trebled to cross 60 000 in October.

November witnessed a drop in the cases with a total of 38476.