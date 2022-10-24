WFP's early climate action supports at-risk communities before monsoon floods hit Western Nepal

KATHMANDU – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), in support of the Government of Nepal’s emergency response, has dispatched cash assistance to communities at perilous risk ahead of monsoon flooding in Western Nepal, helping to soften the blow of the climate-related disaster.

Under its Anticipatory Action project and with funding from the Federal Foreign Office of the Government of Germany, WFP provided more than 3,000 vulnerable households living within the Karnali Basin zone with cash entitlements of NPR 15,000 (US$ 120) per household along with early warning messages to help at-risk families prepare for the looming. The assistance was also provided to families headed by people with disabilities, the elderly, and women, and benefits more than 15,000 people in total.

“With reliable forecasts, it is increasingly possible to anticipate extreme weather events and take necessary action in advance,” said Robert Kasca, WFP Representative and Country Director in Nepal.

“In Nepal - a country extremely prone to climate-related disasters - this approach offers a new and effective way of supporting communities not only to cope with, but also adapt to the impact of the climate crisis. We are grateful for the strong support from Germany - an important ally in responding to the increasing threat of the climate crisis,” he added.

Anticipatory Action is an innovative mechanism by which humanitarian funds are disbursed before an extreme weather event wreaks havoc on communities. By supporting preparedness and early actions, humanitarian organizations help prevent and mitigate – to the extent possible – the effects of extreme weather events on the food security, nutrition, and livelihoods of at-risk households, thus reducing potential loss and damages, and associated humanitarian response costs.

As world leaders prepare to meet on the climate crisis at the COP-27 UN climate change meeting in Egypt next month, WFP is calling for increased investment in climate change solutions to better protect communities from future climatic shocks.

In 2021, WFP provided cash assistance to 1,665 households before flood emergencies hit Nepal. This was the fastest forecast-based response that WFP has ever implemented in its history, reaching targeted households in a record four hours, following the onset of sudden flash floods. The cash enabled the families to buy food and other necessities, evacuate family members and livestock to safer places, and protect their houses and assets.

#

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

Follow us on Twitter @wfp_media, @wfp_AsiaPacific, @wfp_Nepal

TOPICS

Nepal Climate Floods Disaster risk reduction

CONTACT

Monica Upadhyay, WFP/ Kathmandu,

Tel. +977 984 134 3953

Kun Li, WFP/ Bangkok,

Tel. +66 84 555 8994