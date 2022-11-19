WFP Nepal mVAM Market Update # 6 (October 2022)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Prices of essential commodities continued to show an increase in October 2022, compared to September 2022. Prices of food staples, pulses, chicken and eggs increased slightly while prices of soybean oil and some fruits declined. The cost of the food basket was 16% higher in October 2022, compared to April 2022. The cost of the food basket in Karnali was 23% higher than the national average in October 2022.

Overall, sufficient availability of goods was observed across Nepal; however, inadequate food and non-food stocks was reported by traders in remote areas of Karnali and Sudurpaschim Provinces.

After an increase in demand for food and non-food commodities was observed in September, demand levels declined slightly in October 2022.